Business

ESG applicable to food production industry

SGGPO

Director of the Investment & Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Phu Lu said that ESG standards are applicable to the food production industry.

package-999.jpg
Many food businesses use environmentally friendly paper packaging to remove green barriers in the export market.

Speaking at the conference ‘Green standards for businesses in the food industry’ which was today organized by the Investment & Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), Mr. Pham Phu Lu, Director of ITPC, said that ESG standing for environmental- social - governance is a framework used to assess an organization's business practices and performance on various sustainability and ethical issues. ESG is the key to strong and long-term development in all fields. However, this set of ESG standards is still quite new to the Vietnamese business community.

According to Mr. Lu, in reality, many Vietnamese businesses have made changes in their management thinking on sustainable development and included ESG in their business strategies. Small and medium-sized Vietnamese enterprises operating in the field of consumer goods production such as food and beverage are gradually implementing sustainable development such as producing environmentally friendly products.

Moreover, they have been paying attention to local economic development, and community support activities and especially focusing on producing green products and products labeled green by reputable domestic organizations.

In particular, green products are products that meet 4 criteria. The first criterium is that products are made from environmentally friendly materials; secondly, products provide safe solutions for the environment and health to replace toxic products; thirdly, products reduce environmental impact during use (less waste, use of renewable energy, low maintenance costs); finally, products create a friendly and safe environment for health.

However, the development of ESG for Vietnamese businesses is facing many difficulties. Therefore, relevant authorities need to develop tools to support businesses in inventorying greenhouse gases and publishing reports as well as have solutions to optimize transportation processes and manage supply chains in a sustainable way through carbon and ESG certifications. Moreover, responsible agencies should promote the development of a green and environmentally friendly food packaging manufacturing industry.

By Ai Van – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

Vietnamese business community greenhouse gases reduce environmental impact less waste use of renewable energy low maintenance costs environmentally friendly food packaging manufacturing industr

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn