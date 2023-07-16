Enterprise asks for permission to export African swine fever vaccine

Director of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company Nguyen Van Diep asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s approval for exporting the African swine fever vaccine.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday in Hanoi worked with the NAVETCO Central Veterinary Medicine Joint Stock Company (NAVETCO) and the AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company on the results of the world’s first swine fever vaccine on a small scale to evaluate safety and efficacy.

Specifically, the AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company staff have administered 605,211 doses in porkers at 596 farms and facilities of different sizes in 34 provinces and cities while the NAVETCO staff have injected more than 51,000 doses, including more than 45,000 doses under supervision.

According to the assessment, the vaccine showed a high level of efficacy and no safety risks in trials with the rate of antibodies more than 94 percent.

After successful vaccination, Mr. Phan Quang Minh, Deputy Director of the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that the Department of Animal Health has proposed two options.

In the option 1, the vaccines of these two companies must meet the quality requirements including sterility, purity, safety and effectiveness after having satisfactory test results from the Central Veterinary Drug Testing Center in order to be widely used and exported. Each company continues to have at least 10 consecutive batches of vaccines tested.

As per the option 2, enterprises must take the initiative to take responsibility for the quality control of all vaccine batches produced.

Director of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company Nguyen Van Diep asked the Department of Animal Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to end the monitoring program and allow the African swine fever vaccine to be widely used and exported. The enterprise director promised to assume responsibility for producing and supplying high-quality vaccines that meet safety standards. Moreover, he pledged to coordinate with specialized agencies to promptly handle arising problems during the injection of the vaccine.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien affirmed to remove difficulties creating conditions for businesses to soon bring products to the market for widespread use and export.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will choose the option of assigning businesses to actively supervise during the vaccination process. Thus, the firm will be responsible for testing the quality of all vaccine batches produced, and at the same time, the company should cooperate with localities to vaccinate against African swine fever, said Deputy Minister Tien.