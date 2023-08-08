Engineering Unit Rotation 2 deployed to Abyei for UN peacekeeping mission

A see-off ceremony for Engineering Unit Rotation No 2 of Vietnam for the UN peacekeeping mission in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) was held by the Ministry of Defence on August 8.

Chairing the ceremony, Sen. Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and deputy head of the defence ministry’s Steering Committee on participation in UN peacekeeping operations, ordered all members of the unit to be united and overcome challenges to well perform assigned tasks.

Officers need to uphold and promote the image of the Vietnam People's Army among international friends, thus contributing to effectively implementing the Party and State's foreign policy, and improving the position of Vietnam and its army in the international arena, Tan said.

They must thoroughly understand and strictly adhere to the regulations of the UN and the UNISFA, and laws of the host country, Tan said, adding they should also abide by bide laws of Vietnam and its military’s disciplines to ensure safety in performing duties.

According to Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), the members of the unit have undergone specialised training in professional and operational skills, military tactics, foreign languages, and pre-deployment training following the UN’s guidelines; and have been fully equipped with knowledge about UN peacekeeping, international humanitarian laws, conflict, foreign relations, survival skills, among others.

All of the unit members are fully capable to fulfill their assigned duties and responsibilities, he affirmed.

The unit left together with about 300 tons of supplies, including equipment, machinery, and food, to serve the performance of duties and daily needs, for one year of working. Most of the supplies will be transported by sea while the remaining 17 tons, mainly food and medicine, by air on a commercial aircraft rented by the UN.

Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 2, made up of 203 officers, including 19 females, was established in November 2022 under a decision of the Ministry of Defence.

In 2022, Engineering Unit Rotation 1 was deployed to the UN mission in Abyei, the first time Vietnam had sent an engineering team to a UN peacekeeping mission. It also had the biggest number of staff members among the Vietnamese units sent to UN peacekeeping missions. All of its supplies, about 2,000 tons, were transported by sea.