Employment day for young doctors held for first time

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health today said that it held an employment day for young doctors who had just completed a pilot program of 18 months of practice at hospitals attached to grassroots healthcare clinics.

The festival - the first of its kind, is slated to take place on August 15 at the campus of the Hospital for Rehabilitation and Treatment of Occupational Diseases.

At the festival, young doctors have the opportunity to find out more information about hospitals and medical centers’ recruitment needs. It is expected that hospitals and medical centers will sign a memorandum of understanding with young doctors at the end of the festival.

Currently, more than 30 specialized hospitals, city general hospitals, district hospitals and medical centers have registered to recruit young medical workers. This number far exceeds the number of doctors participating in the program.

According to Assoc. Prof. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the pilot program to send newly-graduated physicians to an 18-month training program at hospitals following the regulations of the Ministry of Health and associated with practice working at health stations in wards and communes offered a good opportunity for doctors to have real practice. This helps doctors to recognize early signs of diseases and treat patients more quickly.

In addition, when new graduates practice at grassroots medical stations, they will understand more about the difficulties of patients; thereby, their professional skills will improve better.