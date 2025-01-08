Economic credit rises around 15.08 percent compared to 2023

During yesterday’s press conference, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu reported that by December 31, 2024, economic credit had risen by approximately 15.08 percent compared to the end of 2023, surpassing the set target.

At the press conference

In Hanoi, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) conducted the press conference to present the outcomes of banking operations for 2024 and outline objectives for 2025.

Credit capital was focused on production, business, and priority sectors. Loan turnover was about VND23 trillion (US$904.88 million) in 2024, the remaining outstanding debt was VND15.6 quadrillion.

The SBV continues to direct credit institutions to promote the implementation of credit programs such as the VND145,000 billion program for loans for social housing and workers' housing.

Moreover, the bank will fund projects to renovate and rebuild old apartments and carry out the credit program for the forestry and fishery sectors while adopting solutions to support customers affected by storm No. 3, Yagi.

The representative from the State Bank indicated that in the near future, the institution will continue to monitor market trends and both domestic and international economic conditions closely. This approach aims to implement flexible monetary policies that will help stabilize the macro economy as well as the money and foreign exchange markets.

In related news, during a conference focused on the banking sector's objectives for 2025, held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 7, Director Vo Minh Tuan of the State Bank of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City, reported that credit in the city was projected to rise by 11 percent in 2024 compared to the end of 2023. He also noted that in 2025, the banking sector in Ho Chi Minh City will effectively carry out the Remittance Policy Project.

During his address at the conference, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung underscored the critical role of input from the city's banking sector in the successful development and implementation of specific mechanisms and policies within the framework of the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center. He emphasized the importance of creating an enabling environment that facilitates the robust growth of digital banking within credit institutions.

By Luu Thuy, Hanh Nhung - Translated By Anh Quan