EAU establishes office in HCMC’s hospital

The European Association of Urology (EAU) yesterday opened an office in Ho Chi Minh City-located Binh Dan Hospital.

At the event

In collaboration with the EAU and the Vietnamese Urology and Nephrology Association (VUNA), Binh Dan Hospital organized an international scientific workshop on male urology training according to European standards.

The conference featured 35 expert lectures and live surgical demonstrations from the state-of-the-art operating room at Binh Dan Hospital. Over 150 urologists nationwide gained new knowledge and practical skills in treating male urological disorders.

The training program took place from July 12 to 14, aiming to promote global standards in male urology education. During this event, the European Association of Urology (EAU) officially established its representative office in Vietnam, located at Binh Dan Hospital.

According to Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the city consistently facilitates in-depth, internationally recognized training activities as part of its high-quality healthcare workforce development, with expectations of fostering future collaboration opportunities.

By Thanh Son – Translated By Anh Quan