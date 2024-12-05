E-commerce platform Temu temporarily suspends services in Vietnam

The Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday confirmed that cross-border e-commerce platform Temu has temporarily suspended its services in Vietnam to complete necessary legal procedures.

Temu has temporarily suspended its services in Vietnam to complete necessary legal registration. (Illustrative photo)

This move came after the Ministry of Industry and Trade had required Temu to register its operations according to Vietnamese law.

Currently, Temu has switched its application and website interface from Vietnamese to English, Chinese, and French and has stopped all transactions as well as commission reward programs for its marketing partners.

According to regulations, Temu is obligated to refund customers if deliveries are not performed as scheduled.

The Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy stated that the unit would cooperate with the National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance to closely monitor the activities of cross-border e-commerce platforms to ensure the rights of Vietnamese consumers.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong