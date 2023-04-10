Drug Administration suspends drug import to 3 pharmaceutical companies

The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health yesterday issued a decision on suspension of receiving dossiers of applications for import permits of drugs and medicinal ingredients.

Additionally, the unit decided on ceasing the import of all drugs and medicinal ingredients from three pharmaceutical companies, comprising Ho Chi Minh City Medical Import Export Joint Stock Company (YTECO); R.X. Manufacturing Company Limited (Thailand) and Branch of Zuellig Pharma Vietnam Company.

The YTECO imported 11 batches of Myomethol with registration No. VN-17397-13 manufactured in Thailand due to quality violation of level 2 and the company must destroy all of the violated drugs.

Meanwhile, the R.X. Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Thailand) is forced to suspend the importation of all of the batches of drugs and medicinal ingredients as the company has manufactured 11 batches of Myomethol mentioned above.

In addition, the Branch of Zuellig Pharma Vietnam Company has imported two batches of Zinnat Suspension with registration No. VN20513-17, Lot No. 7S6A, 2P7N manufactured by Glaxo Operations UK Limited with quality violation of level 2 and two batches of Neurobion, Registration No. VN-20021-16, Lot No. D0083217 and D0006203 produced by PT Merck Tbk Company of Indonesia with quality violations of level 3.

Previously, the Drug Administration of Vietnam issued a decision of revoking circulation registration in Vietnam for two batches of antibiotics Zinnat Suspension due to quality violation of level 2.