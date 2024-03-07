Business

Economy

Domestic gold price sets new record, fueled by global trend

Domestic gold prices rallied on Thursday morning to set a new record at VND81.25 (US$3,385.4) million per tael for SJC gold bars.

img-8239-3166jpeg-1432.jpg

Domestic gold prices rallied on Thursday morning to set a new record at VND81.25 million (US$3,385.4) per tael for SJC gold bars and VND68.8 million for gold rings, after global prices hit an all-time high of US$2,152.09 per ounce on Wednesday.

One tael is equivalent to 1.33 ounces.

At 9:30 a.m. (local time), SJC gold prices are quoted at VND79.3 million per tael for sellers and VND81.32 million per tael for buyers, up VND300,000 per tael from the previous session.

Similarly, DOJI gold prices saw an increase of VND300,000 per tael to VND79.25 - VND81.25 million per tael.

Meanwhile, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company bought and sold gold rings at VND67.63 - VND68.83 million per tael, a VND200,000 increase over the previous session.

DOJI’s gold rings also inched VND200,000 higher to VND67.50 - VND68.80 million.

Given the growth of the domestic gold bars, the spread between the domestic and global prices is now nearly VND19 million per tael.

Global gold prices’ recent rallies were driven by expectations that the US Federal Reserve would perform a rate cut in June.

Supporting the bet, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a rate cut later this year at congressional testimony on Wednesday.

VNS

Tags

Domestic gold prices SJC SJC gold 9999 gold rings Historic High global gold prices

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn