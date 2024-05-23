Business

Domestic coffee prices rising again

SGGP

After short-run price stability, the price of coffee in localities of Vietnam increased again to nearly VND5,000 per kg on May 22.

coffee.png
Domestic coffee prices rise again

Specifically, traders in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong are paying VND110,400 per kg (US$4.32). In the meantime, the product is being sold at VND109,000 a kg in Lam Dong Province. In Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces, the purchasing price has increased to VND109,800 a kg and VND110,000 a kg respectively.

Local traders disclosed that coffee prices normally decrease from May to August because Brazil and some other countries are in the harvest season and the supply is abundant.

However, the sudden increase in coffee prices in the local market and the huge demand of trading volume shows that concerns about supply shortages along with geopolitical and economic uncertainties are still weighing heavily on buyers.

The coffee market is forecast to continue to increase in the near future and Robusta coffee prices will soon return to US$4,000 a ton. Experts predict that by 2024, Vietnam's coffee exports could reach $5 billion because many factors are attributable to the achievement including a high increase in prices.

The world’s rising demand of some green coffee products for making instant coffee is also pushing up domestic demand.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

domestic coffee prices demand of trading volume

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn