Digital transformation needed to reach people in disseminating legal issues

In light of the necessity for innovation in the organization of legal dissemination and education, digital transformation is hoped to enhance these activities by transcending geographical limitations.

Digital transformation thereby facilitates a broad and swift distribution of official legal information.

After a brief search on Facebook, a student at the University of Economics and Law can have ncessary information about 24 forms of fraud

After a brief search on Facebook, a student at the University of Economics and Law can have ncessary information about 24 forms of fraud occurring in Vietnam's cyberspace. She subsequently shared this information on a Facebook fanpage named "Cot Co Thu Ngu" for her assignment.

According to her, social media provides the most accessible information, as it combines entertainment with education. The legal content shared on these fanpages is designed in engaging, visually appealing, and memorable formats.

As for journalist Huu Dang who is writing articles stories at courts of Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper, the website tuyentruyenphapluat. tphcm.gov.vn is a familiar address that he often visits when he needs to look up legal documents. According to journalist Huu Dang, the website's "Policies and Policies" section is constantly updated with fresh legal documents, allowing for speedy job searches.

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice Nguyen Van Vu, currently most departments, boards, organizations, districts and wards in the city have built and operated electronic information pages of agencies, units and localities, attracting a large number of regular visitors.

Many places have built social networking pages to propagate policies and laws, attracting many visits and shares. For instance, District 4 has the Facebook page "Dat Cang District 4" while District 1 has the page Cot Co Thu Ngu"and District 7 has the page "Nam Sai Gon".

Deputy Director of the Department of Justice Nguyen Van Vu stated that in the near future, the judicial sector of the city will enhance its outreach efforts, encouraging both individuals and businesses to access and familiarize themselves with legal information available on the city's propaganda information portal, as well as the electronic information platforms of various agencies, units, and localities.

The department is currently engaging in a review process and is proposing further improvements to the content of the city's legal propaganda and dissemination information portal, ensuring alignment with the e-government architecture framework. This initiative aims to facilitate integration and connectivity with the Central Legal Dissemination Information Portal established by the Ministry of Justice.

Chairman Le Tan Hoang of the District 6 Lawyers Association assessed that in addition to traditional methods of legal dissemination such as seminars, discussions, and mock trials, the integration of digital technology represents a progressive approach to enhancing legal outreach at the grassroots level. Between 2019 and 2024, the association successfully organized 118 legal knowledge competitions, published 116 news articles, and produced 24 articles for the District 6 Electronic Information Page.

Experts suggest that artificial intelligence (AI) technology could serve as a powerful tool, facilitating the automated dissemination of legal information to the public, thereby enabling individuals to access legal knowledge swiftly, accurately, and effortlessly.

Deputy General Director Tran Van Tri of Incom International Media Joint Stock Company, which manages the website LuatVietnam.vn, has proposed that state agencies implement AI chatbots (virtual assistants) to provide automated legal responses.

The responses generated by the AI chatbot would include comprehensive legal references for each article and clause, along with links to relevant legal documents. It is recommended that each administrative agency be equipped with one or two computers dedicated to automatic question-and-answer functions and information retrieval. This chatbot could be seamlessly integrated into the agency's website as a chat box or incorporated into a mobile application, facilitating easy access for officials, employees, and citizens alike.

Deputy Director Pham Hong Nguyen of the Department of Legal Dissemination and Education at the Ministry of Justice has announced that the Ministry is in the process of developing a Digital Transformation Project aimed at enhancing legal dissemination and education from 2025 to 2030. This project will propose strategies for leveraging core digital transformation technologies to create widely accessible applications for legal education, with a particular emphasis on researching and piloting AI applications to offer online legal advice and consultation tailored to the specific needs of individuals and businesses across various sectors.

The Ministry of Justice will collaborate with relevant ministries and sectors to provide training and capacity-building for officials and civil servants involved in state management regarding the dissemination and education of legal knowledge. This initiative will focus on legal reporters and legal communicators in the region, emphasizing the digital transformation in the processes of legal dissemination and education.

Additionally, guidance and support will be offered for the development and digitization of legal education materials in the digital environment.

By Thanh Trong - Translated by Anh Quan