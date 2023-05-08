Dien Bien Province reports a diphtheria death

The Northern province of Dien Bien reported that diphtheria has caused a death.

The Center for Disease Control of Dien Bien Province said that a 10-year-old girl in Pu Nhi Commune of Dien Bien Dong District had died from diphtheria.

The girl was taken to the emergency room at Dien Bien Provincial General Hospital in a state of high fever. Doctors’ efforts to save her were unrewarded as the child succumbed to the disease later.

Her test results conducted by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology showed that she was positive for diphtheria.

Immediately after receiving the test results of the girl, the provincial Department of Health set up a working group to implement epidemic prevention measures.

Healthcare workers took samples of 78 close contacts including five family members, 18 classmates, 38 students in the boarding area and 17 medical staff at Dien Bien Provincial General Hospital and sent the samples to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for testing.

The health authorities are monitoring 347 students and 28 teachers at Pu Nhi Ethnic Minority Semi-boarding High School - Pu Nhi Primary School where the girl was studying closely.