Deputy PM urges implementation of VND120 trillion preferential credit package

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday urged the implementation of the VND120 trillion preferential credit package for the benefit of investors and home buyers in social housing and worker housing projects

In a meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Construction, the State Bank of Vietnam, and the Government Office on implementing a preferential credit package of VND120,000 billion for investors and home buyers in social housing and worker housing projects, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested to speed up the application of the special package.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha emphasized that the VND120 trillion credit package not only rescues the real estate market but also contributes to the low-cost construction investment project of at least one million social housing apartments for low-income earners and industrial park workers in the period 2021-2030.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, in the immediate future, localities need to speed up the planning and arrangement of land funds for the construction of social housing and worker housing at locations with full technical and social infrastructure, especially in big cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Can Tho.

The State Bank and the Ministry of Construction should study solutions, the plan and application time of interest rate support for investors and home buyers who are eligible to borrow capital from the credit package of VND120,000 billion.