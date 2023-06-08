Department helps innovation startups to cooperate with international partners

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology also organized a seminar to introduce the program of international cooperation in the field of innovation startup incubator citywide.

Lately, the Department of Science and Technology has promoted international cooperation with foreign partners in innovative start-up activities. Moreover, the Department ran training courses for enhancing capacity building of the innovative startup ecosystem. The staff of the Department studied innovation and start-up models in many advanced countries; they were then proposing innovative startup policies for Ho Chi Minh City.

Currently, the Department of Science and Technology is focusing on policies to coordinate with the community to promote the development of an innovative startup ecosystem in three main groups including organizing training on entrepreneurship; events to connect startup firms and support communication for these special firms and incubating innovative start-up projects to help start-ups access the international environment and make use of foreign resources.