Delegation of MoH visits hospitals in HCMC on occasion of Vietnam Doctor's Day

A delegation from the Ministry of Health (MoH) on February 15 visited hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Vietnam Doctor's Day (February 27, 1955 –2025).

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen led the working delegation to visit Tu Du Hospital in District 3.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen visits and extends congratulations to the doctors and medical staff of Tu Du Hospital.

Here, Specialist Level 2 Doctor Tran Ngoc Hai, Director of Tu Du Hospital, informed that the hospital successfully applied cutting-edge technologies in diagnostics and treatment, significantly improving maternal and reproductive healthcare over the past year.

The Director of the Tu Du Hospital highlighted that doctors from Tu Du Hospital successfully performed five fetal cardiac interventions in 2024, ensuring the health of newborns.

Regarding training and professional development for the hospital’s medical staff and its role in regional medical coordination, Tu Du Hospital has established collaborative networks with 13 hospitals across the Central Highlands, Central Coast and Mekong Delta regions under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the municipal Department of Health, meeting increasing healthcare needs of patients.

Additionally, the hospital has expanded its international collaborations with organizations from Italy, France and the United Kingdom to update on the latest advancements in obstetrics and pediatrics.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen commended the hospital for its achievements and directed the hospital to proactively adopt and apply new medical techniques and perform high-impact projects such as fetal cardiac intervention and enhancing a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

He also stressed the importance of integrating information technology into medical services to improve efficiency and patient care.

The Deputy Minister of Health emphasized the major role of Tu Du Hospital as the leading hospital in the field of obstetrics and gynecology and infertility treatment in the country.

This morning, the working delegation arrived at Children’s Hospital No. 2, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen visits and extends congratulations to the doctors and medical staff of Children’s Hospital No. 2

At the hospital, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen emphasized the importance of digital applications in patient pre-registration, helping patients register their appointments at home; streamlining the registration process at the hospital; and improving service quality.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen warmly inquired and extended congratulations to the doctors and medical staff of Children’s Hospital No. 2 on the upcoming Vietnam Doctor's Day (February 27).

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong