Debt issues behind Bangkok hotel murder-suicide: Thai police

Debt issues are the motive behind the crime that killed six foreign nationals, including two carrying US passports and four Vietnamese, at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bangkok's Pathun Want district, Thai police said at a press briefing on July 17.

Thai police come to the site on July 16 (Photo: Getty Images/VNA)

The police stated that one of the six deceased committed the crime, while the seventh person who was part of the hotel booking left Thailand for Vietnam on July 10.

Initial investigation on July 16 showed that the room was locked from the inside, and there were no signs of a struggle.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed on July 17 morning that a group of FBI agents will join the Thai police to support the investigation work as two of the deceased were US citizens.

He said he met with Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung at the hotel to discuss the incident, and affirmed that he has ordered authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the case.

VNA