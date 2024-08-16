Dak Lak reports one dengue-related death

The Center for Disease Control in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak reported the first fatality due to dengue fever.

According to the ten-year-old patient’s family, the child patient experienced persistent high fever and extreme fatigue on August 10. Despite taking antipyretic medication, the symptoms did not improve, leading to the decision to admit the patient to Duc Tam Children's Hospital for treatment.

However, because the patient’s illness developed worse, he was transferred to a larger hospital for treatment on August 14 where doctors diagnosed the patient with severe dengue shock syndrome on the fourth day, with complications including coagulopathy, pharyngitis, gastrointestinal disorders, and fluid overload. Unfortunately, on the fifth day, the patient passed away due to severe dengue shock with a recurrence of shock and severe multi-organ failure. Additionally, the patient was overweight.

After recording the fatality due to severe dengue shock syndrome, the province’s Center for Disease Control is collaborating with Buon Ma Thuot City Health Center to implement various measures including investigation of the disease outbreak, carrying out environmental management, studying disease vectors, and conducting chemical spray in the affected area to kill mosquitoes.

According to statistics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from the beginning of 2024 until August 15, there have been 1,453 cases of dengue fever in the province, including one fatality.

in related news, Hanoi's Center for Disease Control has released a report on the city's disease situation for the first week of August 2024. According to the report, the city recorded 188 cases of dengue fever, distributed across 26 districts and counties. Since the beginning of 2024, Hanoi has reported 1,759 cases of dengue fever, with no fatalities, marking a 50-percent decrease compared to the same period in 2023 with 3,512 cases without deaths.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan