Da Nang employs 142 doctors under talent attraction policy

The health sector in the Central City of Da Nang planned to employ 142 doctors under the talent attraction policy, said Deputy Director in charge of the Da Nang Department of Health Tran Thanh Thuy yesterday.

According to Deputy Director Thuy, 142 doctors will be recruited to work at 17 public medical facilities according to the policy of attracting talents. The City will employ doctors with doctoral degrees, second-grade specialists younger than 50 years old, resident doctors, interns, and first-grade specialists under the age of 40, and general practitioners under 30 years old.

Employed doctors this time will enjoy the talent attraction regime at the following levels. For instance, PhDs will receive a salary level that is 200 times higher than the base salary while second-grade specialists get a pay level that is 180 times higher than the base salary and resident doctors’ pay is 150 times higher than the base salary. Those with master's degrees and first-grade specialists get a pay level that is 120 times higher than the base salary and good general practitioners’ pay is 100 times higher than the base salary.

This means that doctors receive a one-time subsidy of VND90 million-VND360 million (US$3,677 - US$14,708) depending on their medical qualifications.

However, doctor applicants must commit to long-term work at public medical facilities in Da Nang City for 5 years or more. During this time, doctors must comply with job assignments and secondments according to regulations. Those who breach the contract must reimburse support costs.