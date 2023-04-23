Czech Prime Minister concludes visit to Vietnam

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala left Hanoi on April 22 evening, concluding his official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

During the visit from April 20-22, the Czech PM held talks with PM Chinh, paid a courtesy call to President Vo Van Thuong, and witnessed the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries.

During the talks and meetings, both sides affirmed their wish to promote the traditional friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries which have spanned more than seven decades.

They vowed to continue working closely with each other to implement the outcomes of the visit and make the best of available potential and room to further expand the cooperation between the two countries in the new stage.

The two sides will increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, intensify the partnership in economy, trade, and investment, further the time-honored ties in education-training and boost tourism and people-to-people exchange through the early opening of a direct air route connecting the two countries and a Czech cultural center in Vietnam.

They also agreed to continue to coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums and international organizations, particularly the UN, the ASEM, and the ASEAN-EU, so as to contribute to peace, cooperation, and development in regions and the world.

Regarding security issues, including the East Sea, both sides emphasized the necessity to solve disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS).

The two sides agreed to set a goal of raising bilateral trade to US$1 billion in the next one to two years.