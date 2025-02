Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 3 cabled a message of congratulations to Bart De Wever on his election as Belgian PM.

New Belgian PM Bart De Wever (Photo: Reuters)

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a congratulatory message to Maxime Prevot on his appointment as Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

VNA