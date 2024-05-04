Conference talks Vietnamese semiconductor human resources in global supply chain

Experts and representatives from organizations shared their views on Vietnamese semiconductor human resources in the global supply chain at a conference in Hanoi on May 4.

The event was jointly held by Phenikaa Group, Phenikaa University, Synopsys Group, and Arizona State University of the US.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha pointed to great opportunities for Vietnam to be a strategic destination in the global semiconductor supply chain, saying the country has taken specific steps to facilitate the industry.

The Government is focusing on building a semiconductor industry development strategy and a project on personnel training for the sector following international standards, he said.

To boost the industry, it is necessary to identify Vietnam’s strengths and to build a pool of human resources that satisfy international standards, the Deputy PM noted, adding there should be mechanisms to encourage businesses to play a role in personnel training.

Suggesting the organisation of intensive training courses, Ha said Vietnam wishes to receive the support from the US and leading enterprises in this regard.

He also affirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting training facilities and enterprises in order to create a favourable business environment, and encourage innovation, research and development, and production in the industry.

Participants touched upon the feasibility of training 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030, the Government’s incentives to universities in semiconductor personnel training, and how to form the workforce pool.

Phenikaa Group and partners announced their specific steps to accompany the Vietnamese Government in developing high-quality semiconductor human resources.

Within the framework of the conference, Phenikaa Group exchanged strategic cooperation agreements with Arizona State University of the US, Chang Gung University of Taiwan (China), and some firms.

On this occasion, the semiconductor research and human resources training alliance, established by Phenikaa University and the central city of Da Nang under the public-private partnership, made its debut.

The alliance is set to train high-quality semiconductor workforce for both domestic and foreign markets.

