Communication on initiatives, innovations for HCMC’s growth promoted

Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs Phan Kieu Thanh Huong said that introduction and communications on initiatives and innovations for Ho Chi Minh City’s growth is weak.

Participants of the workshop

She made the statement at this morning’s workshop hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs. The workshop was held to collect input on the preliminary report detailing the outcomes of the Project on Organizing the Creative Emulation Movement and Ho Chi Minh City Creative Awards for the 2020-2025 period.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs Phan Kiều Thanh Hương, the Project's implementation and the creative awards have captured the attention of city dwellers. This has led to the development of many research projects, solutions, products, and creative services that have made a positive impact on the construction and growth of Ho Chi Minh City. The caliber of awards has enhanced with each organization, drawing in a larger number of participants. The solutions and innovative research are becoming progressively more effective and of superior quality.

Propaganda, introduction, marketing, and project and work expansion, however, continue to be restricted endeavors. The projects that were awarded are still hard to get to and haven't been extensively copied by other units. There hasn't been enough follow-up on how some agencies, units, and municipalities have implemented the Project's contents; there aren't enough innovative techniques or varied forms that are appropriate for every target group.

At the workshop, delegates discussed solutions to enhance propaganda efforts for the Project’s implementation and promote exemplary initiatives and innovations to expand them throughout Ho Chi Minh City. Additionally, they discussed solutions to promote the dynamism and creativity of officials, civil servants, and public employees to contribute to the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Head Nguyen Sy Long of the Civil Servants and Public Employees Department at the Department of Home Affairs proposed innovating methods and improving the effectiveness of staff, civil servant, and public employee evaluations to ensure a true, fair, and objective evaluation that will motivate employees to work. He hoped that changes in evaluation of staff, civil servant, and public employee will encourage them to dare to innovate, and dare to face obstacles and challenges when executing jobs.

Furthermore, it is essential to establish systems and regulations that facilitate financial support for research and innovative initiatives of staff, civil servants, and public employees.

Furthermore, an environment conducive to career advancement should be created with the focus on identifying and nurturing individuals with significant accomplishments, demonstrating a willingness to embrace dynamism and creativity for the collective welfare, and positioning them in leadership and managerial roles.

Deputy Director Tran Duc Su of the Center for Youth Science and Technology Development under the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, proposed that Ho Chi Minh City needs to have a mechanism to invest more in science and technology institutions for young people.

The Department of Home Affairs should also boldly propose a reward mechanism that is attractive enough to encourage individuals to participate in the award. Raising the issue of difficulties in operating costs of the Young Talent Support Fund, Deputy Director Tran Duc Su suggested that there should be more investment to support young talents in studying, professional training, and international competitions.

By Ngo Binh - Translated By Anh Quan