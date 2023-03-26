Coffee exports to Netherlands enjoy three-digit growth

Vietnam exported 7,420 tons of coffee worth US$18.77 million to the Netherlands in the first two months of the year, up 93.1 percent in volume and 105.7 percent in value year on year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The average export price of Vietnamese coffee to the market also rose by 5.7 percent to $ 2,517 per ton from one year ago.

In February alone, the country shipped 4,100 tons of coffee for $10.11 million to the Netherlands, up 110.3 percent in volume and 136.6 percent in value compared to February 2022.

Last year, the major suppliers of coffee to the Netherlands were mainly from the intra-EU market, including Belgium, Germany, France, Finland, and Italy. Meanwhile, Dutch coffee imports from non-EU markets also enjoyed double-digit growth, with Vietnam becoming the second largest foreign supplier.

Experts have advised Vietnamese enterprises to boost coffee exports to the Netherlands which is considered the gateway into the European market.

They also recommended that Vietnamese firms study consumer demand, logistics services, and distribution systems to further penetrate the Dutch and European markets.