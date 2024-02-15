Cho Ray Hospital receives over 1,800 emergency cases during Tet holiday

Cho Ray Hospital said it received 1,870 emergency cases during seven days of the Lunar New Year, falling from the 29th day of the last lunar month of 2023 to the fifth day of the first lunar month of 2024.

Cho Ray Hospital receives an average of 267 emergency cases every day during Tet holiday.

The hospital received an average of 267 emergency cases every day, mainly surgical cases from traffic accidents, scuffle, poisoning and so on.

The hospital ran out of 597 units of blood for 270 cases under emergency surgery.

As of February 15 morning, 1,404 patients have been receiving treatment at the hospital. Currently, Cho Ray Hospital only stores 4,230 units of blood.

Similarly, the People's Hospital 115 received more than 300 stroke patients during seven days of the Tet holiday.

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Children's Hospital said that during the Tet holiday, the hospital received a five-year-old girl, living in Binh Chanh District who lost her left hand due to a firecracker explosion.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong