China’s growing investment footprint in Vietnam

China has emerged as the sixth largest investor in Vietnam, with new projects surging sevenfold, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.

Jasan dyeing factory, a wholly-owned Chinese facility in Hung Yen province. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

A prime example is the interest shown by Goldwind, a global leader in wind turbine manufacturing, in establishing a state-of-the-art wind turbine component manufacturing and assembly plant in the northern port city of Hai Phong. With over 47,000 turbines supplied and a total installed capacity exceeding 97 GW, Goldwind’s interest signals a significant boost for Vietnam's renewable energy sector.

The recent Hai Phong investment promotion conference in China’s Shenzhen city saw the awarding of seven new and expanded investment certificates to Chinese investors, totaling nearly US$200 million. These investments span a range of industries, including solar panel production, electronic components, and automotive parts manufacturing. Additionally, the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) also signed four memoranda of understanding with major Chinese investors.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung highlighted a positive shift in Chinese investment toward hi-tech and green energy sectors, such as technology, electronics, manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, and electric vehicles. This marks a departure from traditional investments in labor-intensive industries like furniture, steel, and apparel

Notable projects from Chinese giants such as Goertek, BYD, Radian, Brotex, Wingtech, Deli, and Trina Solar have already established their presence in Vietnam, with investments ranging from millions to billions of US$.

Beyond investment, China remains Vietnam's largest market for agricultural products. According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, two-way trade exceeded US$100 billion for the first time in 2018 and soared to US$171.2 billion in 2023, accounting for over 25 percent of Vietnam's total export-import turnover.

As many as 11 types of Vietnamese fruit, including mango, dragon fruit, and durian, are among the top exports to China, said General Secretary of Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association Dang Phuc Nguyen.

Prof. Nguyen Mai, Chairman of the Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), attributed Vietnam's appeal to its favorable geographic location, relatively low labor costs, affordable land rentals, and tax incentives. The availability of locally produced raw materials, which can be exported with added value, also further enhances Vietnam's attractiveness to Chinese investors, he said.

Vietnamplus