Chief legislator meets Bulgarian President

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Hanoi on November 25, hailing the latter’s ongoing official visit as a milestone in the relations between the two countries.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Radev’s visit marks the beginning of various events that the two countries will jointly organize to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said, adding that it reaffirms the strong commitment of the leaders of both countries to strengthening and advancing the bilateral relations to a new height.

Vietnam always keeps in mind the valuable support of Bulgarian people to its past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction and development, the host said.

For his part, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev highlighted the long-standing, thriving relationship between the two countries, notably their cooperation in personnel training. Bulgaria helped Vietnam train more than 30,000 workers who have since made significant contributions to development in the Southeast Asian nation.

The President appreciated the Vietnamese legislature’s support for the two countries’ cooperation and noted his belief that the close legislative ties would enable the Vietnam-Bulgaria relations to grow more intensively.

Mr. Radev briefed National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on the outcomes of his talks with State President Luong Cuong, during which they touched upon major orientations and specific measures to strengthen cooperation in the time ahead.

Emphasising Bulgaria's priority in strengthening cooperation with Vietnam, the leader said the two sides should enhance collaboration in areas such as economy, investment, science-technology, and education training.

He congratulated Vietnam on its remarkable achievements in reform, national development, and international integration. He noted that, with its economic success and rising political standing, Vietnam has become an important player in Southeast Asia.

He also affirmed that Bulgaria is ready to serve as a bridge to promote comprehensive cooperation between the European Union and Vietnam.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Thanh Man appreciated the Bulgarian legislature’s swift ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), facilitating investment activities for businesses from both sides.

He took the occasion to urge Bulgaria to voice additional support for the European Commission (EC) to remove its “yellow card” warning against Vietnam's seafood exports while highlighting Vietnam’s determination, efforts, and robust results in carrying out the EC’s recommendations on sustainable fishing development.

Laying stress on the potential and ample room for bilateral cooperation, Man held that the two sides need to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, education, and defense–security.

He said the Vietnamese NA wants to enhance cooperation with the Bulgarian NA, particularly following the signing of a new cooperation agreement in 2023.

In a move to step up the bilateral parliamentary collaboration, contributing to deepening the Vietnam – Bulgaria ties, the host suggested Radev support the two legislative bodies to maintain the exchange of high-level delegations as well as contacts between friendship parliamentarian groups, young parliamentarians, and women parliamentarians of both sides. He called for coordinated oversight and the promotion of effective implementation of agreements between the two governments.

Additionally, the two sides should maintain consultation, coordination, and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums and on regional and global issues of common interest.

Mr. Man also expressed his gratitude to the Bulgarian State, Government, and NA for supporting the Vietnamese community in the country over the recent past and particularly thanked Radev for his attention to the community's development.

The host said he hopes for Radev's continued assistance in creating favorable conditions for the Vietnamese people to live and integrate well with the host nation, and continue contributions to Bulgaria's socio-economic development and the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The guest, for his part, affirmed that Bulgaria remains a reliable friend supporting Vietnam at regional and international forums, indicating Bulgaria’s desire to welcome more Vietnamese people for study and work as well as investment in the country.

He also voiced his confidence that his trip to Vietnam would create new momentum for the bilateral relations.

Vietnamplus