Ceremony marks National Day of France in HCMC

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on July 13 to celebrate the 234th anniversary of the Bastille Day (National Day) of France (July 14, 1789 - 2022).

In her speech, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung, Chairwoman of the Vietnam - France Friendship Association of HCMC, stressed that the two countries boast long-standing relations and profound connections in history and culture. This year, they mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Over the last 50 years, bilateral friendship and cooperation have become increasingly strong and fruitful in various fields, including trade, investment, culture, education, and people-to-people diplomacy. Vietnam and France now share many similar viewpoints on and interests in international issues, and reinforcing their collaboration is an objective requirement for the sake of both, she went on.

Dung highlighted the cooperation between Vietnamese and French localities that started in the 1990s, considering HCMC’s twin relationship with Lyon City and the Rhône-Alpes region of France as a pillar helping strengthen the solidarity between the two peoples.

For her part, Consul General of France in HCMC Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser said aside from the positive outcomes of high-level mutual visits, the strong, dynamic, and voluntary French community has been present in all fields in Vietnam, substantially contributing to local development.

Bilateral connections in cultural, educational, and legal affairs have been further tightened, which can be seen most clearly in the thousands of Vietnamese students in France who have become an important friendship bridge between the two countries, she went on.

The diplomat also took this occasion to thank HUFO for its contributions to the Vietnam - France friendship.