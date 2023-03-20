Central region fishermen win big with anchovies

Only in one day of March 19, tens of fishing ships from the provinces of Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An entered Cua Sot Port (Thach Kim Commune of Ha Tinh Province) to unload and sell tons of anchovies to traders.



In the morning of March 19, Cua Sot Port witnessed bustling activities of fishing ships and local residents transferring caught fish and squid, mostly anchovies, ashore where wholesalers were waiting eagerly to buy them to transport to different locations.



After two days working industriously, fisherman Nguyen Van Hung from Thanh Hoa Province came back to Cua Sot Port, bringing along tons of anchovies to be sold at the price of VND15,000-20,000 (US$0.64-0.85) a kilo.

He explained that in the last 4 days, thanks to favorable weather and calm sea, the sea 15-40 nautical miles from Cua Sot Port has seen schools of anchovies. Besides this fish, Hung was able to catch squid and other seafood. After selling this catch, he prepared fuel, essential commodities, and ice for the next trip. Since each successful catch earns tens of millions of VND, both he and his employees have been extremely exciting.



At the port these days, besides wholesalers who use trucks to take the seafood to other provinces for consumption, local residents have also come to purchase anchovies to resell at nearby retail markets or freeze before transporting to food processing facilities, wholesale markets.

Many fishermen informed that this favorable weather could help them catch even more anchovies. Despite low prices, such a large amount still brings them a huge profit. Many freelancers also have a chance to earn extra income thanks to temporary jobs like fish categorizing, unloading, transporting from the port to processing units.