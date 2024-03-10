Can Gio Swiftlet Farming Association established

A display stall of Can Gio bird's nest at an exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that swiftlet farming has great development potential despite the modest contribution to the export value of agricultural products. The establishment of CSFA is an important milestone contributing to gathering resources to develop the swiftlet farming industry in HCMC. Especially, Can Gio District has a significant advantage with its mangrove forest covering 34,000 hectares providing abundant food sources for these birds. The association also needs to focus on building a brand for HCMC’s bird nest, in which Can Gio bird's nest is the main product to help further enhance the value of bird's nests, worthy of being a place with the best-quality bird's nests in the country.

According to Mr. Truong Tien Trien, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Gio District, Can Gio has 520 swiftlet houses with an annual output of about 15-20 tons compared to the country’s total output of 200 tons. Additionally, the district has also developed brand names of local specialties, such as Dua dried fish, Can Gio mango, and Long Hoa custard apple. Can Gio bird nest is an outstanding OCOP product with nutritional value and is very good for human health.

The Can Gio Swiftlet Farming Association is established in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

After the bird flu outbreaks in 2003, the management and control of diseases, noise, and waste from swiftlet houses have not had negative impacts. However, the agencies have still maintained close supervision. The swiftlet farming industry in HCMC in general and Can Gio in particular is facing a lack of planning for bird nest farming and a clear legal framework for the development. The establishment of CSFA is expected to help the swiftlet farming industry in Can Gio develop safely and sustainably.

The Can Gio Swiftlet Farming Association (CSFA) has 50 initial members representing all components in the swiftlet farming industry value chain, including raising, purchasing, processing, and trading. The Executive Committee of CSFA has 15 members, including Chairman Tran Phuong Tuan and four Vice Chairpersons.

By Cong Phien – Translated by Kim Khanh