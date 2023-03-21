Blockchain-based origin tracing system iTrace247 debuts

The blockchain-based origin tracing system iTrace247 made its debut at a seminar in Hanoi on March 21, which was held to review the Support of Regional Economic Cooperation in Asia (SRECA) project.

The system enables firms to market their images and trademarks in both domestic and foreign markets while giving consumers an insight into the farming, processing, transportation and distribution process of products.

The iTrace247 origin tracing stamps have been piloted at home since March 2021 for vegetables and fruits from the provinces of Hai Duong, Son La, and Bac Giang. To meet export demand, the tracing stamps could display information in languages requested by customers, thus fulfilling transparency requirements of import markets.

Previously, Thanh Ha lychees from the northern province of Hai Duong were labeled with iTrace247 origin tracing stamps in English and Japanese languages, which were successfully exported to Singapore and Japan. Based on these initial successes, iTrace247 has upgraded its version with a blockchain-based feature to meet demand of stringent markets.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) Vu Ba Phu said 2023 is a core year to successfully realise the 2021-2025 economic development plan, in which the digitalisation of trade promotion activities, wider adoption of information technology and digital transformation are important contents of the digital government building policy.

A representative of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) said Vietnam’s exports are expected to grow by 6 percent this year, thus opening up new business expectations for enterprises.

Participants reviewed the SRECA project, a joint effort between VIETRADE and GIZ from 2019-2022. The project aims to improve the capacity of trade promotion and support organisations, cooperatives, and small and medium-sized enterprises, and help them take advantage of opportunities from the ASEAN-China agreement to successfully export farm produce to China.