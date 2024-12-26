Binh Duong needs 70,000 – 80,000 workers in 2025

The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong needs some 70,000 and 80,000 workers, primarily in manufacturing, accounting, maintenance, and machinery operation, heard a conference held in the locality on December 25.

The labour demand in Binh Duong is anticipated to rise sharply after the Lunar New Year and last through the second quarter of 2025.

To ensure a sufficient workforce, the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs will continue to enhance job counselling and referral, and expand collaboration with other localities. Additionally, the province’s employment service center will develop more digital applications and platforms to help the labour market in the southern region connect more closely.

The department encourages labourers to proactively improve their professional skills, technological knowledge, and adaptability to new job positions, contributing to the sustainable development of the local labour market.

The provincial authorities are committed to ensure workers' rights, creating a stable and progressive working environment, while effectively meeting the demand of human resources for businesses in the coming year.

In 2024, the number of workers receiving vocational training support in Binh Duong increased strongly to 5,285, a surge of 55.95 percent compared to 2023.

This year, the number of businesses in Binh Duong increased by 151 percent compared to 2023. To meet the increasing demand of human resources in the locality, the provincial employment service centre organised 43 job fairs, helping connect employees and employers. It established links with the Mekong Delta and Central Highlands localities to deploy modern technological applications to facilitate connection between labourers and businesses.

Binh Duong is now home to 29 industrial parks and 12 industrial clusters, attracting about 1.3 million workers. Many businesses have offered training to their new employees, contributing to developing a sustainable and modern labour market.

Vietnamplus