Banks with empty ATM during Tet to receive strict punishment

Governor of the Vietnam State Bank has requested all financial institutes located in Vietnam to ensure financially safe and economical celebration of the Lunar New Year for the community.



Accordingly, members of the State Bank of Vietnam, credit organizations, branches of foreign banks, and payment intermediary service providers adopt suitable measures so that citizens can enjoy safe financial transactions during the celebration of the Wood Dragon Year 2024.

Particularly, the Vietnam State Bank Governor asked for more unexpected inspections of bank transaction offices and branches that have empty or broken ATMs due to subjective reasons from the bank.

In addition, all members of the State Bank of Vietnam, credit organizations, branches of foreign banks, and payment intermediary service providers are directed to focus all possible resources to smoothly operate the national interbank e-payment system, the National Paymer Services (NAPAS), the electronic clearing system, the payment systems of credit organizations and payment intermediary service providers.

These important systems must be efficiently run to ensure the exceptionally high demands of transaction payments of the public during the Tet holiday.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam