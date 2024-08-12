Banks report profit surge thanks to economic recovery

Commercial banks have reported a surge in their profits in the first six months of the year thanks to the strong recovery of the economy.

A customer makes transaction at a bank

Statistically, business results of 29 commercial banks have recently shown that the banking sector’s profits in the first six months of 2024 increased by 14 percent compared to the same period in 2023, reaching nearly VND161,600 billion while the total profit of 29 commercial banks increased by 4.9 percent in 2023 compared to that in 2022.

The survey also shows that 22 commercial banks recorded profit growth in the first half of 2024, with some banks experiencing over 100 percent, such as BVBank increased by 283 percent and LPBank by 142 percent.

The top 10 pre-tax profits for the first six months of 2024 are Vietcombank with VND20,835 billion, Techcombank with VND15,600 billion, BIDV with VND15,549 billion, MBank with VND13,428 billion, VietinBank with VND13,000 billion, ACB with VND10,491 billion, VPBank with VND8,665 billion, HDBank with VND8,165 billion, SHB with VND6,860 billion.

Economists believed that the bright outlook for bank profits is due to the strong recovery of the economy, with GDP growth in the first six months of 2024 reaching 6.42 percent.

By Hanh Nhung - Translated by Anh Quan