Automobile imports down in May

Vietnam spent nearly US$270 million on importing 10,000 completely-built automobiles (CBUs) in May, a decrease of 6.3 percent from a year earlier.

Compared to the same period last year, automobile imports in May were down 5.2 percent in quantity and 9.1 percent in value.

Imported CBUs have declined for two consecutive months in both quantity and value when compared to the previous month amid slumping demand.

However, the figures for the first five months of this year still picked up 26.7 percent in quantity and 16.4 percent in value to 64,344 CBUs and more than $1.4 billion, respectively, according to statistics released by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The statistics show that in the past three months, despite car manufacturers focusing on stimulating consumer demand by offering discounts and promotional programs, car sales are still very low.

Specifically, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) and two major car manufacturers Hyundai Thanh Cong (TC Group) and ViaSat announced that only 30,799 units were sold in April, down 16.2 percent month on month and 40.5 percent year on year.

Automobile manufacturers are still waiting for support from the Government, specifically a cut of 50 percent in the registration fee.