Authorities in HCMC adopt strategy to help SMEs’ digital transformation

The municipal People's Committee has just released a strategy to facilitate the digital transformation of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the city by 2025.

More precisely, Ho Chi Minh City will provide financial assistance for clients seeking consultation services on digital transformation solutions. It will also support the expenses associated with businesses renting or purchasing digital transformation solutions to automate and enhance efficiency in business processes, management processes, and transform business models.

Furthermore, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also aims that all SMEs in the city will have access to updated information by 2025, to enhance understanding of digital transformation and test digital platforms. This is intended to boost the usage of digital platforms by SMEs to a minimum of 60 percent.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned departments, divisions, localities, and Thu Duc City to aid small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in enrolling accounts on the Information Portal of the Ho Chi Minh City SME Digital Transformation Support Program. Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Communications was tasked with consolidating and assisting related agencies during the implementation.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan