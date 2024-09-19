Business

Authorities in HCMC adopt strategy to help SMEs’ digital transformation

SGGP

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City decided to adopt a strategy to help of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) during businesses' digital transformation .

businesses.webp

The municipal People's Committee has just released a strategy to facilitate the digital transformation of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the city by 2025.

More precisely, Ho Chi Minh City will provide financial assistance for clients seeking consultation services on digital transformation solutions. It will also support the expenses associated with businesses renting or purchasing digital transformation solutions to automate and enhance efficiency in business processes, management processes, and transform business models.

Furthermore, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also aims that all SMEs in the city will have access to updated information by 2025, to enhance understanding of digital transformation and test digital platforms. This is intended to boost the usage of digital platforms by SMEs to a minimum of 60 percent.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned departments, divisions, localities, and Thu Duc City to aid small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in enrolling accounts on the Information Portal of the Ho Chi Minh City SME Digital Transformation Support Program. Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Communications was tasked with consolidating and assisting related agencies during the implementation.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

SMEs’ digital transformation efficiency in business processes management processes digital platforms by SMEs

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn