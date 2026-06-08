ASEAN City Leaders Conference opens in Hanoi

Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman Vu Dai Thang has described the conference as an important initiative to strengthen ASEAN cooperation in socio-economic development and cultural exchange.

With a forward-looking theme and broad regional participation, the ASEAN City Leaders Conference provides a platform for Southeast Asian cities to exchange experiences in urban governance while showcasing Hanoi as a dynamic, innovative and sustainable capital.

Running from June 8 to 10, the conference brings together around 350 local and international delegates, including leaders of major cities across the region as well as experts and representatives of international organisations.

The official logo of the ASEAN City Leaders Conference. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

At a recent meeting of the conference’s organising committee, Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman Vu Dai Thang said that the event has been identified as one of the city’s most important diplomatic activities and is expected to contribute to the success of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, which is also held in Hanoi around the same time.

Comprehensive preparations have been drawn up under the city’s Plan 194/KH-UBND, assigning clear responsibilities to relevant departments and agencies for programme content, logistics and venue arrangements.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman Vu Dai Thang has described the conference as an important initiative to strengthen ASEAN cooperation in socio-economic development and cultural exchange.

He noted that it also represents a significant step towards expanding ASEAN cooperation at the local level and reaffirming the role of cities as key drivers of national growth in the new era.

Under the theme 'Driving the future through smart, sustainable and connected cities', the conference is co-hosted by Hà Nội and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with support from the ASEAN Secretariat and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia. This multi-stakeholder engagement reflects the significance of the event and the high expectations placed on modern urban governance solutions.

During the main event on June 8, discussions will focus on pressing challenges facing ASEAN cities, including urban development in the digital era and the building of green, climate-resilient cities.

One of the key sessions will center on the application of artificial intelligence to improve governance efficiency, exploring how digital transformation can remain people-centred, ensuring that technological advances deliver tangible benefits and greater public satisfaction.

Delegates will also share practical experiences in sustainable urban development, helping cities in the region identify common solutions to challenges related to infrastructure, environment and social welfare.

Participants are also expected to put forward initiatives for future cooperation to support the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Beyond policy discussions, the ASEAN City Leaders Conference is also an opportunity to strengthen economic and business connections. It is also expected to help promote Hanoi as a capital city with a rich thousand-year heritage and strong development potential, thus attracting investment, partnerships and people-to-people exchanges.

Art and cultural activities, along with business networking events, are integrated into the conference’s three-day program.

VNA