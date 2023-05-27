Air, rail transport to be prioritized in Central Highlands

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has requested more investment be prioritised for air and rail transport to the Central Highlands to ease pressure on road transport.

This is part of the MoT’s recently built plan on developing modern, comprehensive, and cost-effective transportation that also guarantees defense and security for the Central Highlands by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The Central Highlands is comprised of the provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, and Lam Dong.

Under this plan, authorities will modernise goods handling technology at transport centres, apply advanced transport technology, comprehensively develop transport supporting services and multi-modal transport, and improve logistics services.

Enterprises will be encouraged to increase investment in container transport vehicles; the container handling capacity at goods storing centres promoted; transport vehicles and cargo handling equipment modernised while service quality improved to ensure convenience, safety, and environmental protection. Besides, authorities will work to control the quality of vehicles and fuel and encourage the use of green ones.

At the same time, relevant parties will step up applying information technology, especially automation, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things, to transport management and operations. They will also take concerted measures to guarantee traffic safety, including increasing vehicle examination, boosting communications to promote public awareness and adherence to traffic rules, and stringently deal with violations.

The MoT requested enhancing the connectivity of transport activities so as to drive transport development in the Central Highlands and provide the best possible conditions for goods and passenger transportation.

It also asked for accelerated implementation of the international transport agreements and treaties to which Vietnam is a party, and for consideration of revisions to some of the signed deals, if necessary, to facilitate cross-border transportation.

In its plan, the MoT also outlined some key implementation measures.