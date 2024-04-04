9999 gold ring price hits new peak

At around 4 p.m., in Ho Chi Minh City, SJC Company traded 9999 gold rings at VND70.85 million per tael for buying and VND72.1 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND100,000 in both buying and selling prices compared to this morning. In total, this represents an increase of VND500,000 for buying and VND550,000 for selling compared to yesterday's prices.

PNJ Company also quoted gold at VND70.85 million per tael for buying and VND72.1 million per tael for selling, marking a rise of VND100,000 in both buying and selling prices compared to the morning session and a total increase of VND550,000 for both buying and selling compared to the previous day.

While the price of 9999 gold rings continued its upward trend, reaching new peaks, SJC gold saw a downturn, dropping by VND500,000 compared to this morning.

Specifically, PNJ Company bought SJC gold at VND79 million per tael and sold it at VND81.1 million per tael, down VND500,000 in both buying and selling prices compared to this morning. However, in comparison to the previous day, it still posts an increase of VND100,000 in the buying rate and VND200,000 in the selling rate.

At the same time, in Hanoi, SJC Company also decreased by VND400,000 in both buying and selling directions compared to this morning, now at VND79.3 million per tael for buying and VND81.32 million per tael for selling. This price level still marks an increase of VND200,000 in both buying and selling compared to the previous day.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange on April 4 (Vietnam time) traded at US$2,292.59 per ounce, a decrease of about $9 compared to the morning peak. After conversion, this price level is equivalent to nearly VND69.3 million per tael, lower than SJC gold by about VND12 million per tael and lower than 9999 gold rings by about VND2.8 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan