2024 VinFuture Prize records 1,469 nominations

The 4th edition of VinFuture Prize, an annual international award that honours remarkable scientific breakthroughs and promotes innovations for humankind, has officially closed its nomination portal with a record of 1,469 submissions.

The VinFuture Prize is a core activity of the VinFuture Foundation, a non-profit organisation co-founded by Vietnam’s billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and his spouse Pham Thu Huong. (Photo: vinfutureprize.org)

The nominations cover a diverse range of critical fields, including health care (36.3 percent), sustainable energy (24.6 percent), environment and climate change (15.2 percent), artificial intelligence (AI) applications across multiple industries (13.8 percent), and agriculture (10.1 percent).

The number of international scientists becoming official nomination partners this year amounted to 9,101, up more than 70 percent and nearly 8-fold compared to the previous and inaugural seasons, respectively. Most of the partner scientists come from the Americas (31.4 percent), followed by Europe (28.3 percent), Asia (26.0 percent), Africa (7.3 percent), and Oceania (7 percent).

Notably, 14.8 percent of the nominating partners are among the top 2 percent of the most cited researchers globally.

The preliminary round of the prize is scheduled to run from June 1 to August 31.

The award is the core activity of the VinFuture Foundation, a non-profit organisation co-founded by Vietnam’s billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and his spouse Pham Thu Huong. Its third edition, themed "Boundless Unity", received 1,389 nominations, tripling that of the first one.

VNA

