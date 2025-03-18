Business

Economy

2024-2025 sugarcane season: A big win for farmers

SGGPO

With sugar mills offering higher purchase prices this year, sugarcane growers are seeing increased earnings and renewed enthusiasm for cultivation.

img-20250317-163115-430-2635.jpg.jfif
Farmers in Dak Po District (Gia Lai Province) harvest sugarcane in the field.

The Central, Central Highlands, and Mekong Delta regions are now in the peak production season for the 2024-2025 sugarcane crop. This year, sugar mills are purchasing sugarcane at relatively high prices, providing farmers with greater profits and boosting their morale.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hao, Deputy Director of An Khe Sugar Factory in Gia Lai Province, on March 17, said that for the 2024-2025 season, the mill had purchased about 70 percent of the sugarcane output from farmers in eastern Gia Lai at an average price of VND1.3 million per ton of raw sugarcane. This price represents a 10-15 percent increase compared to previous seasons.

Eastern Gia Lai, which includes An Khe Town and the districts of Dak Po, Kbang, and Kong Chro, is home to nearly 32,000 hectares of sugarcane fields, making it the largest sugarcane-growing area in the country. On average, farmers in this region harvest about 80 tons of sugarcane per hectare.

In the South Central Coast, sugarcane growers are also optimistic. Phu Yen Province currently has three sugar mills operated by two companies, namely KCP Vietnam Industries Co., Ltd. (100 percent Indian-owned) and Tuy Hoa Sugar Cane and Sugar JSC. In the 2023-2024 season, sugarcane with a 10-CCS (Commercial Cane Sugar) content was purchased at VND1.3 million per ton. This season, mills are paying VND1.35 million per ton, an increase of VND50,000.

Meanwhile, in the Mekong Delta, several sugar mills signed contracts with farmers at the start of the 2024-2025 season to purchase sugarcane and provide agricultural input support until the cane is weighed. Thanks to the introduction of high-yield sugarcane varieties, farmers in Tra Vinh are seeing both strong harvests and good prices.

img-20250317-163120-2721-3778.jpg.jfif
Farmers in eastern Gia Lai enter the 2024-2025 sugarcane harvest season.

As a result, farming households earn about VND65-75 million per hectare per season. Between 2020 and 2022, falling sugarcane prices led to significant losses for farmers, discouraging cultivation. Many sugarcane fields in the Mekong Delta were converted to aquaculture, rice farming, or left idle.

Local authorities in the Central, Central Highlands, and Mekong Delta regions have announced that after the 2024-2025 harvest, they will review the total sugarcane-growing area to stabilize raw material supplies for processing plants, ensuring benefits for both farmers and businesses.

Additionally, the agricultural sector will continue researching and testing high-yield, high-quality sugarcane varieties suited to local weather and soil conditions, while implementing technical solutions to enhance production efficiency.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

sugarcane farmers 2024-2025 sugarcane season sugar mills sugarcane-growing area

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn