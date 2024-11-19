Business

Economy

Vietnam's textile exports expected to reach $19 billion in 2024

SGGPO

Leaders of the Vietnam Textile and Garment Association have stated that Vietnam's textile and garment exports could reach US$19 billion in 2024, despite ongoing challenges in the global market.

On November 19, in Hanoi, during a press conference marking the 25th anniversary of the association's founding and the summary of 2024, Mr. Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Garment Association, shared key figures about the industry amidst the continued global economic difficulties.

Despite the ongoing complexities in the world and slow economic recovery, Vietnam’s textile and garment industry has maintained steady growth.

Specifically, Vietnam's textile and garment export turnover is forecast to reach $44 billion in 2024, an increase of 11.26 percent compared to 2023. Notably, the trade surplus is projected to reach $19 billion, a 6.93 percent increase from the previous year. Imports are also expected to total $25 billion, up 14.79 percent.

These figures reflect a strong recovery in Vietnam’s textile and garment sector, even as the global economy has not yet fully recovered.

The United States remains Vietnam’s largest export market, with estimated exports reaching $16.71 billion, up 12.33 percent, accounting for nearly 38 percent of the total export turnover. Other markets are also seeing steady growth, such as Japan ($4.57 billion, up 6.18 percent) and the EU ($4.3 billion, up 7.66 percent).

However, while the textile and garment industry is expected to continue its strong growth in 2024, global uncertainties—such as trade protectionism, supply chain disruptions, and raw material price fluctuations—could create significant challenges for businesses in the sector.

As a result, in addition to efforts to maintain and expand markets, textile and garment businesses must focus on improving technology and increasing the added value of their products to meet the rising demands of international markets.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Vietnam Textile and Garment Association Vietnam's textile and garment export turnover textile exports

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn