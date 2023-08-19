Vietnam's rice export prices stay highest in world market

Prices of Vietnamese rice for export are on top of the world market.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Vietnam Food Association yesterday said that the export price of Vietnamese rice rose to the highest level in the world.

Especially, the export price of 25 percent broken rice was sold at US$618-622 a ton, exceeding Thailand's price by $57 per ton while Vietnamese 5-percent broken rice fetched $628-632 per ton, $10 per ton higher than Thailand's rice price.

According to exporters, prices of Vietnamese rice have increased by about $100 per ton in the past two months.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, some 210 traders across the country are eligible for exporting rice. Ho Chi Minh City has 47 exporters while the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho City has 42 traders, the Mekong Delta Province of Long An 25 traders, Dong Thap 19 traders, and An Giang 18 traders.