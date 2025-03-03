Vietnam’s pepper industry eyes sustainable growth, global expansion

The Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) held the Vietnam International Pepper and Spice Outlook 2025 (VIPO 2025), bringing together over 300 delegates, including experts, domestic and international producers, and exporters, on Mar 3, in HCMC.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, pepper is cultivated in 70 countries, covering approximately 670,000 hectares, with global production reaching 558,000 tons. The leading pepper-producing nations include Brazil, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, and Malaysia.

By the end of 2024, Vietnam's pepper cultivation area stood at 110,500 hectares, with an average yield of 2.6 tons per hectare—double the global average—producing around 200,000 tons. Vietnam remains one of the world’s top producers and exporters, accounting for about 35 percent of global production and nearly 55 percent of total export turnover. In 2024, the country’s pepper exports generated approximately US$1.32 billion. Despite a much smaller cultivation area compared to key crops like coffee, rubber, tea, and cashew, the pepper industry continues to deliver high economic value.

Dak Song farmers harvest pepper for the 2025 crop.

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Quy Duong, Deputy Director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, stated that the ministry has developed and approved a master plan for key industrial crops, including the strategic development of the pepper industry through 2030.

Under this plan, Vietnam’s pepper-growing area will be adjusted to around 80,000-100,000 hectares, with a target yield of 2.4-2.5 tons per hectare and an output of 200,000-300,000 tons. By 2030, approximately 40 percent of pepper plantations is projected to meet GAP standards or equivalent, with 40-50 percent assigned traceable growing area codes. Key pepper-growing areas such as Dak Nong, Dak Lak, Binh Phuoc, Gia Lai, Dong Nai, and Ba Ria - Vung Tau will focus on organic and other standards, including VietGAP and GlobalGAP.

Mr. Nguyen Quy Duong, Deputy Director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, speaks at the conference.

According to Ms. Hoang Thi Lien, Vice Chairwoman of VPSA, 2024 was a successful year for farmers in Vietnam and worldwide, as pepper prices more than doubled from their lowest point. In Vietnam, black pepper rejoined the billion-dollar export club after a decade. However, the rapid price surge posed significant challenges for the industry. Speculation has resurfaced across all market segments, while regulatory and food safety requirements have become increasingly stringent.

Chu Se farmers (Gia Lai Province) harvest pepper.

At the conference, delegates discussed strategies for sustainable pepper farming, key drivers of Vietnam’s pepper industry, and the impact of climate change. They also explored strategies for diversifying spice production—such as ginger, turmeric, and chili—to mitigate market risks, the importance of deep processing to enhance value, and regulatory requirements for Vietnamese spices in major markets like the US and the EU. The role of sustainable development in risk management was also emphasized.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan