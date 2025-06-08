Vietnam’s overseas investment increases by 2.3 times in first five months

Vietnam's overseas investment surged in the first five months of 2025, reaching US$317.3 million, a 130 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Vietnamese investors have primarily focused on the production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning, which accounted for 35 percent of total outbound investment.

This was followed by manufacturing and processing industries (22.7 percent) and transportation and warehousing (15.9 percent).

This significant growth is primarily attributed to a surge in newly licensed projects.

Movitel, a telecommunication network invested by Viettel in Mozambique. (Photo: VNA)

Between January and May, Vietnamese investors received approval for 46 new overseas projects with a total registered capital of US$275.7 million, a 170 percent year-on-year increase. Furthermore, 13 existing projects increased their registered capital by approximately US$41.6 million, a 27.8 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Among overseas investment destinations, Laos remains the top recipient, with a total registered capital of US$145.9 million from Vietnamese investors. Indonesia ranked second with US$59.1 million, followed by the Philippines (US$34.3 million) and Japan (US$26.1 million).

Simultaneously, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam has seen a sharp increase, reaching US$18.39 billion in the first five months of 2025, representing a 51.2 percent growth compared to the same period last year. Realised capital stood at US$8.9 billion, marking a 7.9 percent increase.

