Vietnam's agricultural sector achieves new export record in 2024

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced yesterday that Vietnam's agricultural sector achieved a remarkable export milestone in 2024.

This year, Vietnam earned total export revenue for agricultural, forestry, and fishery products projected to reach US$62.5 billion.

The figure represents an impressive growth rate of 18.7 percent compared to the previous year. This represents the highest level recorded thus far, further reinforcing the significance and potential of agriculture amid numerous challenges facing the global economy.

The industry's trade surplus hit a record high of $17.9 billion marking a remarkable 46.8 percent increase compared to 2023. These outstanding figures highlight the relentless efforts of farmers and agricultural enterprises in enhancing product quality and broadening access to global markets.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien attributed this achievement to a comprehensive strategy focused on developing the logistics system, boosting exports, and expanding market access. A key initiative is the proposal submitted to the Prime Minister for the ‘Project on Developing the Logistics Service System – Enhancing the Quality and Competitiveness of Vietnamese Agricultural Products by 2030’.

This project is anticipated to further drive sustainable growth in the agricultural sector in the years ahead.

In 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has taken proactive steps to implement policies aimed at supporting businesses and producers. The introduction of policy mechanisms for trade promotion and market access has effectively eliminated numerous obstacles and broadened export opportunities, particularly in significant markets like China, the United States, the European Union, and Japan.

At the same time, businesses are focusing on new and potential markets such as the Middle East, Africa, along with the Halal food market, creating great opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural products.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has evaluated that 2024 is set to conclude with remarkable export figures, presenting new opportunities for the Vietnamese agricultural sector to enhance export value and elevate the global standing of its agricultural, forestry, and fishery products. The achievements within the agricultural sector not only generate significant economic value but also enhance the livelihoods of millions of Vietnamese farmers.

