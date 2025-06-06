Vietnamese PM meets President of Estonian Parliament

The two sides concurred to promote dialogue mechanisms and regular delegation exchanges, enhance information and experience sharing across various sectors including legislation. They also consented to support each other at inter-parliamentary forums.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (left) meets with President of the Riigikogu (the Parliament of Estonia) Lauri Hussar on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with President of the Riigikogu (the Parliament of Estonia) Lauri Hussar on June 5 afternoon (local time) as part of his ongoing official trip to Estonia, during which the latter affirmed Vietnam as an important partner of the Baltic nation in the Southeast Asian region.

At the event, the Vietnamese Government leader thanked Estonia for its support during Vietnam's past struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as ongoing nation-building endeavours.

Expressing his delight over the robust development of the bilateral ties over the recent past, PM Pham Minh Chinh said he believes that his trip will contribute to creating breakthroughs and opening up a new development period for the traditional cooperation, making it on par with the two countries’ potential.

As Vietnam eyes to become a country with modern industrial base by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045, the country has seen science – technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers, decisive factors, and the foundation for sustainable development. PM Pham Minh Chinh noted that Estonia leads in startup, innovation, e-government, digital economy, digital society, and digital citizenship - the areas where Vietnam seeks to learn from Estonia’s expertise.

Both leaders agreed that their countries need to strengthen contact and exchanges at all levels, further promoting economic – trade – investment relations, particularly given the complex developments in the global political and economic situation.

Vietnam stands ready to facilitate Estonian businesses in investing in the country, PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed.

The leader proposed the early establishment of parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries to promote the exchange of specific measures aimed at strengthening political trust and mutual understanding. He also called for the Riigikogu’s support for the establishment of a Vietnam-Estonia joint committee on economic cooperation, science – technology, and innovation.

VNA