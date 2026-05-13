Prime Minister receives Chinese Ambassador

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei in Hanoi on May 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Extending greetings to Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders, PM Le Minh Hung appreciated the very positive progress in Vietnam–China relations over recent times. In particular, he noted that the recent state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam achieved many important results, contributing to further strengthening political trust, enhancing strategic orientation, and elevating relations between the two Parties and countries to a new level.

Ambassador He Wei conveyed the best regards from Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders to the Vietnamese Prime Minister.

He expressed satisfaction in reporting the positive developments in bilateral relations, especially frequent high-level exchanges, notably the state visit to China by General Secretary and President To Lam. Bilateral trade has maintained growth momentum, while investment has strongly shifted toward high-tech and innovation sectors. The two countries also remain major tourism source markets for each other.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasized that the Party and State of Vietnam always value the assistance China has provided to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence, as well as in national development today. Vietnam consistently regards the development of relations with China as a steadfast policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralization, and diversification.

The host expressed his hope that both sides would keep working closely together to effectively carry out the agreements made by the leaders of both countries, especially by continuing high-level meetings, enhancing cooperation in various areas, and aiming to achieve each country's development goals.

He called for promoting balanced, healthy, and sustainable bilateral trade; making breakthroughs in strategic infrastructure connectivity, with priority given to railway cooperation; developing cross-border economic corridors, logistics hubs, border gate economic zones, and industrial clusters in border areas; accelerating the construction of smart border gates; and soon implementing cross-border economic cooperation zones synchronously.

The Prime Minister also proposed that China support and facilitate Vietnam’s effective participation in the “Big Market for All: Export to China” initiative, further opening its market to Vietnamese agricultural, aquatic, and livestock products; strengthening cooperation in science and technology and education and training; developing specific plans to implement the Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027; and enhancing cooperation in healthcare, including traditional medicine.

Agreeing with the important directions expressed by PM Le Minh Hung, Ambassador He affirmed that China attaches great importance and priority to developing relations with Vietnam. China will work with Vietnam to effectively implement high-level common perceptions, promote substantive cooperation, jointly build stable supply and production chains, and welcome Vietnam’s participation in the “Big Market for All: Export to China” initiative, thereby enabling Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural products, to access the Chinese market.

The diplomat stated that China is ready to share experience in developing free trade zones and international financial centers; promote railway cooperation between the two countries, including in technology and engineering; and expand railway connectivity between the two countries to the Eurasian continent. He also expressed China’s readiness to expand collaboration in science and technology, innovation, and energy security.

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