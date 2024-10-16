Vietnamese, Lao police strengthen cooperation in ensuring border security

Police of Dien Bien district in the northern province of Dien Bien and bordering Muang May district of Laos’ Phongsaly province held talks in the Vietnamese locality on October 15.

The police force of Dien Bien and bordering Muang May districts sign a cooperation agreement at the talks (Photo: VNA)

Police of Dien Bien district in the northern province of Dien Bien and bordering Muang May district of Laos’ Phongsaly province held talks in the Vietnamese locality on October 15 to evaluate their cooperation in ensuring security and order along the shared border in 2024.

Participants noted that the political security situation in Dien Bien district has been basically stable, while social order was ensured and crime and law violations continued to be under control.

Authorities discovered 127 drug trafficking cases, arresting 137 suspects, and seizing more than 3.5 kilos of heroin and meths.

Through information exchanges via the hotline, the two sides discovered four cross-border drug trafficking cases involving 13 suspects, and 13 economic and environmental violation cases with 13 suspects.

The police force of the two districts agreed to continue to sign an agreement on strengthening coordination in ensuring security and order along the border, thus promoting their achievements and effectively foiling the plots and operations of hostile forces and criminals.

The two sides will also update each other on information related to security and order, while increasing law communications and education, effectively cooperating in managing entry-exit activities, and collaborating in investigating and combating autonomous separatist activities.

Vietnamplus