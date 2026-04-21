Vietnam attends defence services, security exhibitions in Malaysia

A high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam is attending the 19th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) and the National Security Exhibition (NATSEC) Asia 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang is attending the 19th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) and the National Security Exhibition (NATSEC) Asia 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The delegation also includes Lieut. Gen. Le Van Huong, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Taking place from April 20 to 23, DSA and NATSEC 2026 have drawn around 50,000 trade visitors, 600 civil delegations, and senior defence and military officials from 60 countries.

Among them, 38 countries are showcasing their capabilities, with the participation of about 1,400 leading defence industry companies and corporations worldwide.

A high-ranking military delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence visits an exhibition booth (Photo: Ministry of National Defence)

This year’s exhibitions feature 15 thematic categories, highlighting modern military products such as aircraft, warships, armoured vehicles, man-portable low-range missile systems, anti-aircraft gun systems, laser weapons, as well as various types of ammunition, military uniforms, and logistics equipment serving defence purposes.

Key technology areas on display include electronic warfare and tactical systems, cyber defence, artificial intelligence, multi-domain operations, combat robotics and unmanned systems, and battlefield health care.

Vietnam’s participation in the exhibitions reflects its interest in promoting international cooperation in the defence industry while reaffirming that the Vietnamese Government and Ministry of National Defence consistently facilitate international exchange and cooperation in this field on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for Vietnam’s laws and international commitments.

On April 20, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang held bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from several countries.

The Vietnamese delegation also visited exhibition booths to foster exchanges and explore cooperation opportunities in line with each side’s capabilities, thereby contributing to defence industry cooperation between Vietnam and other countries in the coming time.

Vietnamplus