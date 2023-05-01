Vietnamese handicrafts promoted in Italy

A forum on opportunities for Vietnamese handicraft products has taken place as part of the MIDA – Florence International Crafts Fair 2023, which runs in Italy from April 25 to May 1.

Co-organized by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture (AGRITRADE), the event gathered leaders of European and Italian craft associations, as well as Italian experts and businesses in the field.

Addressing the forum, Duong Phuong Thao, Trade Counselor at the embassy, informed participants that diverse handicraft products from across Vietnam, which are produced from natural materials that are sustainably exploited locally, have so far made their presences in 163 countries and territories around the world, with the EU named their second largest market after the US. In Italy, the goods are increasingly popular, with the turnover of several products, such as bamboo-rattan products and carpets, grown by double digits.

Nguyen Thi Hoang Yen, deputy head of the Vietnamese Department of Cooperatives and Rural Development, said the sector is not only a production area with important contributions to creating incomes and jobs for rural people, but also an industry imbued with the national cultural identity.

President of the World Crafts Council Europe Elisa Guidi said Europe's green development trend is a great opportunity for handicraft products.

She recommended the Vietnamese handicraft sector come up with communication measures to help consumers understand the art story behind each product and encourage young people to choose handicrafts as a career direction in the future.

Participating Italian experts held that Vietnam's handicraft has all the key factors serving its further success. They suggested the industry be developed based on three core values of ensuring contemporaneity, sustainability, and originality, meeting the specific tastes of their target markets.

The annual fair attracted more than 500 exhibitors from over 50 countries worldwide, including Vietnam.